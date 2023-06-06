EP Rugby to hold review after failure to reach finals
Whole system including strategy, recruitment, budget to be looked at, says Cannon
By George Byron - 06 June 2023
Concerned EP rugby boss Maasdorp Cannon says a thorough root and branch review of what went wrong will be held after the Elephants ended the season empty-handed.
After early optimism that the Elephants would lift silverware in 2023, they failed to reach the Currie Cup First Division final or Mzansi Challenge playoffs...
