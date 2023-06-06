Blitzbok speedster Masande Mtshali, who made his debut for the national Sevens team earlier this season, has been included in a powerful Junior Springbok team.
Blitzboks speedster Mtshali named in Baby Bok squad
Image: DAVID VAN DER SANDT/GALLO IMAGES
Blitzbok speedster Masande Mtshali, who made his debut for the national Sevens team earlier this season, has been included in a powerful Junior Springbok team.
The Baby Boks kick off their World Rugby U20 campaign with a match against Georgia at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on June 24.
It has also been decided Paul de Villiers and Katlego Letebele will return for their second stint with the Junior Springboks as captain and vice-captain.
De Villiers and Letebele represented SA in the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy in 2022.
Junior Springboks head coach, Bafana Nhleko, included Zachary Porthen, who captained the SA Schools side in 2022, alongside two other U18 teammates of his from 2022, in Litelihle Bester and JF van Heerden.
“This selection is a great testimony of SA Rugby’s Elite Player Development programme paying dividends and I’m very excited to take these players into the tournament,” Nhleko said.
“I believe we have selected a quality group of players with a good balance within the squad.
“There were guys who pushed hard during the SA Rugby Academy phase but didn’t make the final squad, they can easily slot in if needed as they know our structures and how we want to play.
“I would like to congratulate the players who were selected, but also stress that the real hard work starts now — it’s a massive task to play in a world championship and an even bigger privilege to be playing at home.
“With the challenge comes big responsibility.
“We realise there will be added pressure because we’re playing at home, but we embrace that as a positive.
“We have a wonderful opportunity to play in front of our family and friends and in familiar conditions and we need to make the most of it.”
Letebele is the Junior Springboks’ vice-captain.
The pool rounds of the tournament are scheduled for June 24 and 29, and July 4, with the two playoff rounds on July 9 and 14, and the final set to take place at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
Junior Springbok squad:
Props: Corne Lavagna (Bulls), Dian Heunis (Sharks), Mawande Mdanda (Bulls), Phatu Ganyane (Sharks), Zachary Porthen (WP).
Hookers: Juann Else (Bulls), SJ Kotze (Lions).
Locks: Coetzee le Roux (Sharks), Tiaan Wessels (Lions), JF van Heerden (Bulls).
Loose forwards: Abulele Ndabambi (Bulls), Corne Beets (Bulls), Gcinokuhle Mdletshe (Bulls), Ghudian van Reenen (Bulls), Jannes Potgieter (Sharks) Paul de Villiers (capt, WP).
Scrumhalves: Imad Khan (WP), Neil le Roux (Bulls).
Flyhalves: Jean Smith (Sharks), Sam Francis (Lions).
Centres: Damian Markus (WP), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Jurenzo Julius (Sharks), Katlego Letebele (v-capt, Bulls), Litelihle Bester (Sharks).
Outside backs: Masande Mtshali (SA Sevens), Michael Annies (Cheetahs), Quewin Nortje (Bulls), Hakeem Kunene (Sharks), Regan Izaks (Bulls).
SA’s pool fixtures:
June 24: v Georgia (Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch)
June 29: v Italy (Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl)
July 4: v Argentina (Athlone Stadium, Cape Town)
HeraldLIVE
