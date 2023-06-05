Progress win Grand Challenge ‘battle of invincibles’
Kariega side claim sixth consecutive win in 17-7 victory against Trying Stars
By George Byron - 05 June 2023
Progress emerged triumphant in Group A’s eagerly anticipated battle of the unbeaten invincibles when they beat Trying Stars 17-7 in a hotly contested EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown in Kariega on Saturday.
In the end, Progress had too much firepower for a brave Stars side who arrived at the Central Field determined to topple the champions in their own backyard...
