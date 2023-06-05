EP’s Mzansi Challenge semifinal hopes go up in smoke
Premium
By George Byron - 05 June 2023
EP’s hopes of a top-four finish and a berth in the Mzansi Challenge semifinals went up in smoke after they crashed to a 47-29 defeat against the Namibian Welwitchias in Windhoek on Saturday.
A decision not to fulfil their fixture and forfeit points against the San Clemente Rhinos two weeks ago proved costly and contributed to EP’s failure to clinch an automatic semifinal berth...
