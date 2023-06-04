Cheetahs earn bonus point against desperately poor Pumas

In a country where electricity is such a scarce commodity, it was a waste of the nation’s resources to have the lights on at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

In fact for long periods of a Currie Cup match featuring two teams who started the penultimate round of matches in the top four on the log, the Cheetahs and Pumas may have been playing in the dark, such was the paucity of quality on display.

The Cheetahs won 29-14 but the real losers were the poor folk who paid to watch.

Describing it as a ‘scrappy affair’ would be a compliment.

The scrums were a mess, with penalty following penalty at that set-piece, while passes went laughably astray and basic handling was non-existent.

Whatever brief moments of structure to emerge came mainly through driving mauls off of line-outs, with three of the first four tries in the opening half, coming via that unimaginative method.

Two of those went to the Cheetahs, while their third, came via slick interpassing between