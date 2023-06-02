Unbeaten Grand Challenge rugby titans lock horns
Progress and Trying Stars gear up for battle in Kariega
Premium
By George Byron - 02 June 2023
Unbeaten records will be on the line when Progress lock horns with Trying Stars in what promises to be a titanic EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.
Defending champions Progress have turned their home ground into a fortress in recent seasons and Stars must deliver a monumental performance if they want to preserve their unbeaten record...
Unbeaten Grand Challenge rugby titans lock horns
Progress and Trying Stars gear up for battle in Kariega
Unbeaten records will be on the line when Progress lock horns with Trying Stars in what promises to be a titanic EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby showdown at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.
Defending champions Progress have turned their home ground into a fortress in recent seasons and Stars must deliver a monumental performance if they want to preserve their unbeaten record...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer