Zero tolerance for fans who abuse refs, says Alexander
Premium
By George Byron - 01 June 2023
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says his body will adopt a stance of zero tolerance for unruly fans who abuse referees at club matches in the Eastern Cape.
The issue came to light when EP Rugby Referees Society chair Phillip Bosch called on club officials, players and spectators to stop abusing referees because it is hindering efforts to recruit new whistlemen...
