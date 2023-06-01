Elephants make last-ditch bid for Mzansi silverware
Victory over Welwitchias crucial for EP hopes of contesting the final
By George Byron - 01 June 2023
EP will throw everything into a last-ditch effort to win silverware for their supporters when they face the Namibian Welwitchias in a Mzansi Challenge rugby clash on Saturday, Elephants co-captain Diego Williams said this week.
In do-or-die showdown in Kempton Park two weeks ago, the Elephants had to win to secure a berth in the Currie Cup First Division final, but they were beaten by the Falcons...
