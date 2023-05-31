Sharks planning to bite Lions in Currie Cup showdown
KZN side seeking to hang on to spot at top of log

By George Byron - 31 May 2023
With a spot in the Currie Cup Premier Division semifinals already assured, the Sharks are aiming to retain their position at the top of the log with a win over the Golden Lions on Saturday, coach Joey Mongalo says.
Thanks in part to the strong bench they were able to use, the Sharks impressed during a 35-9 win over the struggling Griffons in their last outing. ..
