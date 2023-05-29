Rassie sounds Scottish World Cup warning bell
First match, against team with have seven or eight South African-born players, ‘pivotal’
Premium
By George Byron - 29 May 2023
While much fuss is being made of the Springboks’ World Cup group clash against top-ranked Ireland, it is the opening encounter against Scotland that could prove pivotal, SA’s director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says.
In their group stage matches the Boks will face Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania when they bid to navigate a path through to the quarterfinals...
Rassie sounds Scottish World Cup warning bell
First match, against team with have seven or eight South African-born players, ‘pivotal’
While much fuss is being made of the Springboks’ World Cup group clash against top-ranked Ireland, it is the opening encounter against Scotland that could prove pivotal, SA’s director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says.
In their group stage matches the Boks will face Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania when they bid to navigate a path through to the quarterfinals...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer