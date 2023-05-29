×

Munster coach lauds his cup final heroes

By George Byron - 29 May 2023

Dynamic back division stars Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Healy were singled out for praise by Munster coach Graham Rowntree after they helped his team stun the Stormers in their farewell appearances for the club.

The Irish side shattered the Stormers’ hopes of back-to-back titles when they snatched a 19-14 triumph in front of a stunned sell-out 56,000 crowd...

