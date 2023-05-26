Kruisfontein looking for sixth win in a row
Spring Rose will need huge effort to overcome rampaging Humansdorp side
Premium
By George Byron - 26 May 2023
With Kruisfontein United’s powerful rugby machine moving effortlessly through the gears, they will be confident of securing a sixth straight EPRU Grand Challenge win when they face Spring Rose at the New Brighton Oval on Saturday.
Kruisfontein have been in unstoppable form and have built on their EC Super 14 successes, even though they were eventually beaten by EP Police in the final...
Kruisfontein looking for sixth win in a row
Spring Rose will need huge effort to overcome rampaging Humansdorp side
With Kruisfontein United’s powerful rugby machine moving effortlessly through the gears, they will be confident of securing a sixth straight EPRU Grand Challenge win when they face Spring Rose at the New Brighton Oval on Saturday.
Kruisfontein have been in unstoppable form and have built on their EC Super 14 successes, even though they were eventually beaten by EP Police in the final...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby