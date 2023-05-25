Jones has 'zero' hard feelings towards England ahead of Twickenham return

Eddie Jones said he holds no grudges against England for sacking him as coach last year and the Australian is looking forward to returning to Twickenham on Sunday to take charge of the Barbarians against a World XV.
Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December after seven years in charge after a review of England's November series, with the team winning only five of their 12 Tests under him in 2022.
The 63-year-old, who now coaches the Wallabies, will be back at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time since his departure.
Jones told Sky Sports he had “zero” hard feelings about how his England reign ended.
“I had a great seven years and at the end of the day they decided I wasn't the man for the job,” he added. “At the time I didn't agree with it, and I probably still don't, but that really doesn't matter.
“It's an easy transition, we've moved on pretty quickly and it's great to be back in England. I had seven great years here and always loved playing at Twickenham, so I'm looking forward to Sunday's game.”
Jones, who led England to the 2019 World Cup final, was replaced by Steve Borthwick.
• All Blacks prop Joe Moody has been ruled out of the rest of the Canterbury Crusaders' Super Rugby Pacific title defence after surgery to repair an ankle tendon but he is expected to be available for World Cup selection.
Moody, injured during the victory over the Auckland Blues two weeks ago, may be sidelined for eight weeks, the Crusaders said on Thursday, which would mean missing most, if not all, of the truncated Rugby Championship, starting on July 8.
The loosehead's injury adds to the Crusaders' issues with front-row forwards as fellow All Blacks Fletcher Newell and George Bower are also on the sidelines.
Bower has been ruled out of the entire international season, but Newell may be fit for the Rugby Championship.
The Crusaders, second behind the Waikato Chiefs with two rounds left before the postseason finals, have only two fit props left on their roster, leaving staff scrambling for replacements.
Kershawl Sykes-Martin replaces Moody in the starting front row for Saturday's home match against the sixth-placed New South Wales Waratahs as the Crusaders seek to lock down a top-two spot to enjoy home advantage through to at least the semifinals.
Former Chiefs prop Reuben O’Neill has been named in the reserves after joining the team as injury cover.
Head coach Scott Robertson said another prop would soon join them.
“I can't tell you who it is because he hasn't arrived or anything, we haven't signed it off,” he told New Zealand media.
“It's incredible, we've worked really hard to find who is available in propping stocks ... I've been talking to a lot of agents, they are a rare breed.”
The Crusaders will otherwise welcome back a slew of All Blacks who were rested for the 41-7 thumping of Moana Pasifika, including flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and hooker Codie Taylor, who will captain the side.
Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock returns to the starting side after recovering from an Achilles injury. — Reuters
