Ruhan ready to rumble for Stormers in URC final
Golden generation gunning to make it back-to-back wins for Cape franchise
Premium
By George Byron - 24 May 2023
Rampaging centre Ruhan Nel wants to emulate his boyhood Stormers heroes when his team face Munster in what promises to be an epic United Rugby Championship final on Saturday.
Nel, who grew up idolising past Stormers Bob Skinstad, Corne Krige, Breyton Paulse and Robbie Fleck, has a golden opportunity to write a new page of history...
Ruhan ready to rumble for Stormers in URC final
Golden generation gunning to make it back-to-back wins for Cape franchise
Rampaging centre Ruhan Nel wants to emulate his boyhood Stormers heroes when his team face Munster in what promises to be an epic United Rugby Championship final on Saturday.
Nel, who grew up idolising past Stormers Bob Skinstad, Corne Krige, Breyton Paulse and Robbie Fleck, has a golden opportunity to write a new page of history...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby