×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP Queens slip to fourth on log after Daisies defeat

Premium
24 May 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The EP Queens slipped to fourth on the SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division rugby log when they were beaten by the Bulls Daisies at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.

It was a second consecutive loss for the Queens, who have a bye this weekend before they host the Sharks in Gqeberha on June 3 in round four...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read