Late schools rugby kickoffs cause concern
Abuse of refs also hindering recruitment of newcomers, says referees society chair
By George Byron - 23 May 2023
The problem of school matches starting late is having a serious knock-on effect and causing EPRU Grand Challenge club matches to be delayed, EP Rugby Referees Society chair Phillip Bosch says.
Bosch has also called on club officials, players and spectators to stop abusing referees because it is hindering efforts to recruit new whistlemen...
