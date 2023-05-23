×

Rugby

Late schools rugby kickoffs cause concern

Abuse of refs also hindering recruitment of newcomers, says referees society chair

By George Byron - 23 May 2023

The problem of school matches starting late is having a serious knock-on effect and causing EPRU Grand Challenge club matches to be delayed, EP Rugby Referees Society chair Phillip Bosch says.

Bosch has also called on club officials, players and spectators to stop abusing referees because it is hindering efforts to recruit new whistlemen...

