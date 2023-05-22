'Disappointed' Blitzboks finish with flourish in London
The Springbok Sevens team shrugged off the disappointment of not making the quarterfinals at the HSBC London Sevens with two big wins on Sunday to claim ninth spot at Twickenham as the World Rugby Sevens Series drew to a close.
Given their failure to win any pool games on Saturday South Africa did not gain automatic qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games and Blitzbok coach Sandile Ngcobo said they were bitterly disappointed with that.
However the Blitzboks hit back with two strong performances on Sunday, beating Japan 29-7 and the US 47-5 after their disappointing pool results on Saturday, when they drew one and lost two matches.
“We are not happy at all, because this is not how we wanted to finish the season,” said Ngcobo.
“We're very disappointed, but again, our actions will determine our character going forward and how badly we want to fix this, and to play like we're Springbok Sevens players.”
Great teamwork from South Africa 🇿🇦— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 21, 2023
Oosthuizen slicing through the defence🔥#HSBC7s | #London7s pic.twitter.com/JH7GpUKRD0
While Ngcobo would have been happy with the performances on Sunday, he pointed out some shortcomings that ended up costing his team dearly on Saturday.
“We spoke about urgency and respecting our ball, which we did well at times, but the biggest thing was not finishing our opportunities.
“We've been relentless on attack. We score tries and take the lead in our matches but then we don't put our opponents away.
“We wanted to work on improving how we receive restarts and our speed to the breakdown, which we mostly got right, but we need to be more relentless because at this level you only get a few opportunities.”
The South Africans started the day with a 29-7 win over Japan in the ninth-place semifinal. They looked composed and scored five tries against the Japanese team, with Ronald Brown grabbing a first-half brace.
Impi Visser also scored before the break to help the Blitzboks to a 17-7 lead, with Brown's second try coming late after Japan lost a player to the sin-bin.
Shaun Williams went over early in the second half but he lost ball over the line, however, a minute later Christie Grobbelaar made no mistake after a good chip from Mfundo Ndhlovu. Travis Ismaiel had the last say with his second try for the Blitzboks in only his fifth tournament.
Against the USA, they stepped up a gear and scored seven tries, with Grobbelaar grabbing a brace.
Shilton van Wyk and Ndhlovu crossed the whitewash early in the match, while Grobbelaar and Ryan Oosthuizen also added their names to the score sheet in the first half as the Blitzboks took a 28-0 lead.
Brown, Grobbelaar and Justin Geduld scored after the break before the USA got a consolation try late in the match.
Scorers
South Africa 29 (17) — Tries: Ronald Brown (2), Impi Visser, Christie Grobbelaar, Travis Ismaiel. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee, Justin Geduld.
Japan 7 (7) — Try: Taiga Ishida. Conversion: Taichi Yoshizawa.
South Africa 47 (28) — Tries: Shilton van Wyk, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Christie Grobbelaar (2), Ryan Oosthuizen, Ronald Brown, Justin Geduld. Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee (3), Brown, Geduld (2).
US 5 (0) — Try: Aaron Cummings.