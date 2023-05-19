An absolutely jam-packed Cape Town Stadium — that is what Stormers head coach John Dobson is expecting ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final.
The success-hungry Stormers nailed down their second consecutive URC final berth when they overcame Irish side Connacht in Cape Town earlier in May.
Now, they are willing to do anything and everything to defend their coveted URC title against Munster.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Dobson.
LISTEN | The lowdown from John Dobson ahead of storming final
Image: Ashley Vlotman
