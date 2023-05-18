EP Queens face tough clash against Bulls Daisies
Premium
By George Byron - 18 May 2023
EP’s Queens will bid to get back on the winning track when they face a powerful Bulls Daisies side in a SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division match at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday (kickoff 1.30pm).
Last week the Queens had their crown jolted when they were beaten 18-8 by Border Ladies in a hard-fought clash at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch...
EP Queens face tough clash against Bulls Daisies
EP’s Queens will bid to get back on the winning track when they face a powerful Bulls Daisies side in a SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division match at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday (kickoff 1.30pm).
Last week the Queens had their crown jolted when they were beaten 18-8 by Border Ladies in a hard-fought clash at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer