Keeping ball on boot helped EP beat Boland

By George Byron - 16 May 2023

EP’s tactic of keeping the ball on the boot paid rich dividends when they banked a priceless 25-18 victory over the Boland Cavaliers on Saturday, Elephants’ manager Rafiek Hermans said.

Thanks to their win at the De Wet Stadium, EP are in the second spot on the Currie Cup First Division log and well-positioned to qualify for the final...

