×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Dazzling Libbok tipped for more Bok honours

Inventive pivot scores big for his team in 43-25 win

Premium
By George Byron - 16 May 2023

Connacht skipper Jack Carty earmarked Manie Libbok for more Springbok honours after his opposite number dazzled for the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship semifinal in Cape Town on Saturday.

Libbok was a thorn in Connacht’s side when the Stormers powered to a 43-25 win over the Irish side in front of 47,000 fans at the Cape Town Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel

Most Read