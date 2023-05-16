Dazzling Libbok tipped for more Bok honours
Inventive pivot scores big for his team in 43-25 win
Premium
By George Byron - 16 May 2023
Connacht skipper Jack Carty earmarked Manie Libbok for more Springbok honours after his opposite number dazzled for the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship semifinal in Cape Town on Saturday.
Libbok was a thorn in Connacht’s side when the Stormers powered to a 43-25 win over the Irish side in front of 47,000 fans at the Cape Town Stadium...
Dazzling Libbok tipped for more Bok honours
Inventive pivot scores big for his team in 43-25 win
Connacht skipper Jack Carty earmarked Manie Libbok for more Springbok honours after his opposite number dazzled for the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship semifinal in Cape Town on Saturday.
Libbok was a thorn in Connacht’s side when the Stormers powered to a 43-25 win over the Irish side in front of 47,000 fans at the Cape Town Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby