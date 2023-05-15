Progress slaughter Despatch in Grand Challenge massacre
Champions deliver 81-0 hiding as winning streak continues
By George Byron - 15 May 2023
It was business as usual for defending EPRU Grand Challenge champions Progress when they slaughtered Despatch 81-0 in a lopsided Group A clash at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday.
It was a third consecutive win for Progress who were itching to get back on the field after their game against Lily White was called off last weekend because of a waterlogged field in Makhanda...
It was a third consecutive win for Progress who were itching to get back on the field after their game against Lily White was called off last weekend because of a waterlogged field in Makhanda...
It was a third consecutive win for Progress who were itching to get back on the field after their game against Lily White was called off last weekend because of a waterlogged field in Makhanda...
