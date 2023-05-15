×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Elephants still on track

Victory against Boland keeps EP in race for spot in Currie Cup First Division final

Premium
15 May 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP’s Elephants kept their hopes of reaching the Currie Cup First Division final alive when they beat the Boland Cavaliers 25-18 in a high-stakes clash in Despatch on Saturday.

The victory at the De Wet Stadium allowed EP to breathe fresh life into a determined bid to reach the showpiece First Division final on June 23...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read