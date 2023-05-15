Elephants still on track
Victory against Boland keeps EP in race for spot in Currie Cup First Division final
EP’s Elephants kept their hopes of reaching the Currie Cup First Division final alive when they beat the Boland Cavaliers 25-18 in a high-stakes clash in Despatch on Saturday.
The victory at the De Wet Stadium allowed EP to breathe fresh life into a determined bid to reach the showpiece First Division final on June 23...
Elephants still on track
Victory against Boland keeps EP in race for spot in Currie Cup First Division final
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP’s Elephants kept their hopes of reaching the Currie Cup First Division final alive when they beat the Boland Cavaliers 25-18 in a high-stakes clash in Despatch on Saturday.
The victory at the De Wet Stadium allowed EP to breathe fresh life into a determined bid to reach the showpiece First Division final on June 23...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer