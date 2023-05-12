Boland will play high tempo game against EP, says Williams
Boland will play a high-tempo game and attempt to get the ball out wide to their wings when they face EP in a Currie Cup First Division clash in Despatch on Saturday, Elephants co-captain Diego Williams says.
After losing to the Bolanders in a first-round encounter, EP are focused on earning maximum points in a high-stakes showdown at the De Wet Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...
Boland will play high tempo game against EP, says Williams
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Boland will play a high-tempo game and attempt to get the ball out wide to their wings when they face EP in a Currie Cup First Division clash in Despatch on Saturday, Elephants co-captain Diego Williams says.
After losing to the Bolanders in a first-round encounter, EP are focused on earning maximum points in a high-stakes showdown at the De Wet Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer