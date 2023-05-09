×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar to launch book in Gqeberha

Hero of nonracial rugby regarded as one of SA’s greatest stars

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 09 May 2023

Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar is set to launch a book documenting his life, titled Kat: The Cassiem Jabaar Rugby Story, at the South End Museum on Saturday (from 3pm).

Jabaar was an outstanding WP and Saru scrumhalf in the 1970s...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Most Read