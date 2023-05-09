Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar to launch book in Gqeberha
Hero of nonracial rugby regarded as one of SA’s greatest stars
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 09 May 2023
Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar is set to launch a book documenting his life, titled Kat: The Cassiem Jabaar Rugby Story, at the South End Museum on Saturday (from 3pm).
Jabaar was an outstanding WP and Saru scrumhalf in the 1970s...
Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar to launch book in Gqeberha
Hero of nonracial rugby regarded as one of SA’s greatest stars
Rugby legend Cassiem Jabaar is set to launch a book documenting his life, titled Kat: The Cassiem Jabaar Rugby Story, at the South End Museum on Saturday (from 3pm).
Jabaar was an outstanding WP and Saru scrumhalf in the 1970s...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby