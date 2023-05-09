Libbok back to his best for Connacht clash, says Dobson
Mercurial Stormers pivot Manie Libbok will be exuding confidence when he heads into Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal showdown against Connacht, coach John Dobson says.
Libbok delivered a match-winning display when his team beat the Bulls and Dobson is expecting more of the same from his No 10 in Cape Town on Saturday...
Libbok back to his best for Connacht clash, says Dobson
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Mercurial Stormers pivot Manie Libbok will be exuding confidence when he heads into Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semifinal showdown against Connacht, coach John Dobson says.
Libbok delivered a match-winning display when his team beat the Bulls and Dobson is expecting more of the same from his No 10 in Cape Town on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer