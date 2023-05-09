×

Rugby

Elephants plan to turn tables on Boland, says Hermans

09 May 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Bolstered by an influx of new players, EP’s Elephants are planning to turn the tables on the Boland Cavaliers in a crunch Currie Cup First Division clash in Despatch on Saturday, manager Rafiek Hermans says.

After losing to the Bolanders in a first-round encounter, EP are desperate for the points on offer in what promises to be a brutal battle at the De Wet Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...

