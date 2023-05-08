Stormers back on track ahead of Connacht blockbuster
Cape franchise celebrate sixth consecutive URC win against arch-rivals the Bulls
The Stormers are back on track ahead of a blockbuster home United Rugby Championship semifinal against pugnacious Irish outfit Connacht on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.
There was joy in the Stormers camp when they roared to a 33-21 win over their arch-rivals the Bulls in front of almost 47,000 fans at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...
Stormers back on track ahead of Connacht blockbuster
Cape franchise celebrate sixth consecutive URC win against arch-rivals the Bulls
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The Stormers are back on track ahead of a blockbuster home United Rugby Championship semifinal against pugnacious Irish outfit Connacht on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.
There was joy in the Stormers camp when they roared to a 33-21 win over their arch-rivals the Bulls in front of almost 47,000 fans at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer