Rugby

Stormers back on track ahead of Connacht blockbuster

Cape franchise celebrate sixth consecutive URC win against arch-rivals the Bulls

Premium
08 May 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Stormers are back on track ahead of a blockbuster home United Rugby Championship  semifinal against pugnacious Irish outfit Connacht on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.

There was joy in the Stormers camp when they roared to a 33-21 win over their arch-rivals the Bulls in front of almost 47,000 fans at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday...

