Tense Grand Challenge club rugby duels expected
Park hunting third consecutive win when they face newly amalgamated Police-Crusaders at Londt Park
Tense duels for early season log positions are expected when teams fight for precious points in the EPRU Grand Challenge Cup club rugby tournament on Saturday.
There are 32 teams split into four groups competing in EP’s top league, but that number will be drastically reduced to 12 in 2024 in a move to streamline the tournament...
Tense Grand Challenge club rugby duels expected
Park hunting third consecutive win when they face newly amalgamated Police-Crusaders at Londt Park
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Tense duels for early season log positions are expected when teams fight for precious points in the EPRU Grand Challenge Cup club rugby tournament on Saturday.
There are 32 teams split into four groups competing in EP’s top league, but that number will be drastically reduced to 12 in 2024 in a move to streamline the tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer