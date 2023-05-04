John Plumtree returns to Sharks as head coach for senior team

The Sharks have confirmed the appointment of New Zealand native John Plumtree as their new head coach for the senior team.
Plumtree will fill the position that has been vacant after the Sharks sacked Sean Everitt late last year.
Director of rugby Neil Powell has been in charge of the side as head coach since then, leading the side to the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.
Plumtree is no stranger at the Durban-based union as he is a former Natal player and also coached the side.
The Sharks said Plumtree will be assisted by the experienced Dave Williams who also returns to Durban as an assistant coach.
“With Powell taking over the reins as head coach late last year, he now reverts to his director of rugby role at the Cell C Sharks, with Plumtree coaching the senior team, starting July 1,” the Sharks said in a statement.
“Plumtree’s coaching career in Durban began in 2007 when he was assistant to Dick Muir when the Sharks hosted the Super Rugby final at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, before the New Zealander took over the reins as head coach between 2008 and 2012.
“There he played an important role, winning Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 as coach and taking the Cell C Sharks to the 2012 Super Rugby final.
“His successes with the Cell C Sharks were not only limited to coaching, but as a player under the late Ian McIntosh. He won Currie Cup titles in the historic 1990 final, and again in 1996, having represented Natal in 80 games as a tough, mobile flank between 1988 and 1997.”
Commenting on the appointments, Powell said it’s the start of a new era with Plumtree heading up the senior coaching structures and Dave Williams coming in as an assistant coach.
“This is an exciting time and a great opportunity to welcome back two vastly experienced coaches that understand our culture, the environment and know what it takes to wear this jersey,” Powell said.
“Plum is an experienced and astute coach that has coached at the highest level. We are delighted to have him return to the Sharks set-up and lead our senior team. I am sure he is looking forward to hitting the ground running in July, as we prepare for the new season ahead.”
Plumtree added: “Durban has always been my home away from home for many years and I have the fondest memories of my time here both as a player and a coach. I look forward to returning to the Sharks set-up and working with a talented group of players.
“The Sharks are a proud global brand and naturally everyone associated with the brand wants results. Excellence is a non-negotiable and I am fully committed to doing everything I can to achieve our objectives and make our fans proud.
“We have a long preseason ahead of us and this is the ideal opportunity for us to plan, discuss the way forward and identify what we want to achieve as a team for next season and beyond.”
