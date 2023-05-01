EP set scene for crunch Currie Cup showdown
Coach lauds disciplined display in win against Kenyan Simbas but says improvement still needed
EP’s Elephants set the scene for a crunch Currie Cup First Division clash against the Boland Cavaliers in Despatch on May 13 when they beat the Kenyan Simbas 18-7 in Port Alfred on Saturday.
Nothing less than a win over the Cavaliers will be good enough for EP if they want to stay in the hunt for First Division honours at the De Wet Stadium...
