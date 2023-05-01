×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP set scene for crunch Currie Cup showdown

Coach lauds disciplined display in win against Kenyan Simbas but says improvement still needed

Premium
01 May 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP’s Elephants set the scene for a crunch Currie Cup First Division clash against the Boland Cavaliers in Despatch on May 13 when they beat the Kenyan Simbas 18-7 in Port Alfred on Saturday.

Nothing less than a win over the Cavaliers will be good enough for EP if they want to stay in the hunt for First Division honours at the De Wet Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read