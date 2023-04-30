×

Rugby

EP Elephants beat Kenyan Simbas in Port Alfred

30 April 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP's Elephants beat the Kenyan Simbas 18-7 in a hard-fought Mzansi Challenge rugby clash in Port Alfred on Saturday.

EP held a narrow 10-7 lead at halftime thanks to try from wing Charles Goeda and a penalty and a conversion by Masixole Banda...

