Madibaz face busy Grand Challenge rugby schedule

The NMU Madibaz are facing a busy schedule of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby matches as they make up a backlog of fixtures caused by Varsity Shield commitments earlier in 2023.
After kicking off their campaign against Kwaru on Thursday, the students face Hankey Villagers at the campus on Monday.
On May 6, the students are up against St Marks at Paterson High School in their third outing in Group D of the competition.
In 2022, the Madibaz reached the Grand Challenge final where they were beaten by Progress after a hard-fought encounter in Despatch.
After failing to gain promotion to the top tier Varsity Cup, the Madibaz will be fully focused on a successful Grand Challenge campaign.
CUT demolished the Madibaz 91-10 in their promotion/relegation encounter at the Fanie du Toit Sports Ground in Potchefstroom to retain their Varsity Cup spot for the 2024 campaign earlier in April.
While most of teams will have a bye this weekend, three rescheduled matches will be played on Saturday.
Beaten EC Super 14 finalists Kruisfontein are expected to emerge with the points when they face United Barbarians in front of their army of Purple Force supporters in Humansdorp.
If Kruisfontein are able to maintain the consistency they displayed during the Super 14 they will be among the favourites to lift the Grand Challenge trophy.
Grand Challenge fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):
Saturday: Jeffreys Bay v Orlando Eagles (Thornhill), Central v Adelaide Rangers (Graaff-Reinet), Kruisfontein United v United Barbarians (Humansdorp).
Monday: NMU Madibaz v Hankey Villagers (NMU campus).
May 6:
Group A: Makhanda Brumbies v Born Fighters (Makhanda), Despatch v Trying Stars (De Wet Stadium), Lilywhite v Progress (Mickey Yili).
Group B: Motherwell v Evergreens (Motherwell), Gardens v Adelaide Rangers (Derrick Ferreira), Aberdeen v Harlequins (Aberdeen), Central v Suburban (Kollie Koeberg).
Group C: Kareedouw Tigers v Spring Rose (Kareedouw), Park v Police-Crusaders (Londt Park), Star of Hope v Kruisfontein (Jabavu Stadium), United Barbarians v Joubertina United (Patensie).
Group D: Orlando Eagles v Despatch Oostelikes (Thornhill), Jeffreys Bay v Kirkwood (venue to be decided), St Marks v NMU Madibaz (Paterson High School), Hankey Villagers v Kwaru (Hankey).
Madibaz face busy Grand Challenge rugby schedule
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
