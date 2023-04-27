Elephants braced for tough Kenyan challenge: Hermans
'We ask the people of Port Alfred to support us and also give the Simbas a warm welcome'
EP have been putting in the hard yards at training to ensure they are battle hardened for a tough clash against the Kenyan Simbas in Port Alfred on Saturday, EP manager Rafiek Hermans said.
The men in red and black hoops will be hunting for a third consecutive win when they face the Kenyans in a Mzansi Challenge fixture at Port Alfred High School (kickoff 3pm)...
Elephants braced for tough Kenyan challenge: Hermans
'We ask the people of Port Alfred to support us and also give the Simbas a warm welcome'
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP have been putting in the hard yards at training to ensure they are battle hardened for a tough clash against the Kenyan Simbas in Port Alfred on Saturday, EP manager Rafiek Hermans said.
The men in red and black hoops will be hunting for a third consecutive win when they face the Kenyans in a Mzansi Challenge fixture at Port Alfred High School (kickoff 3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby