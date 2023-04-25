A source “with knowledge of the injury” told IOL Kolisi had suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament.
The report said the 31-year-old had been advised by one of two specialists he consulted to have an operation to fix the problem, which would mean a spell on the sidelines for up to nine months, but he was seeking a third opinion.
“Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year,” an insider told AFP.
“The alternate is to let the injury heal and that could take about four months, meaning he would be out of action until September.”
SuperSport said if Kolisi has surgery — the recovery time is typically nine months — it would rule him out of Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.
The tournament has been reduced to a single round this year because of the World Cup.
It would also prevent Kolisi from facing Argentina, Wales and New Zealand in warm-up matches before the 20-nation global showpiece kicks off in Paris on September 8.
Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before and believe He will do it again’
Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel has asked fans for prayers after the Springbok captain injured his knee.
Kolisi suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster at the weekend.
“Hey friends. Believing for a miracle. I would really appreciate [it] if you could take a minute out [of] your day to pray with us,” said Rachel.
“I’ve seen God do it before and believe He will do it again.”
She also quoted a scripture from the Bible: “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing”.
