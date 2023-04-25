Grey primed to start rugby festival on the right foot

Grey High coach Bean van Eeden wants to see his team a lot more focused from the first whistle to avoid playing “catch-up rugby” when they host the Standard Bank Grey High Festival 2023 this week.
With an array of cracking showdowns on the cards, there will be plenty for spectators to get excited about as the host school take on SACS from Cape Town on Thursday and Durban outfit Westville on Saturday.
Hundreds of players from a total of 68 teams will be spread around the Grey High campus on the nearby Crusaders and Old Grey fields as matches involving teams in the Under-14 to Under-16 categories take place, as well as a few second teams.
Action on the Kolisi Field will kick off at 9.10am and the last match gets under way at 3.25pm.
In addition, the Hibbert Shield hockey tournament will take place from Thursday to Saturday, with 12 teams from around the country fighting it out for the top honours.
Grey’s rugby teams have had some mixed results in the first phase of the season and Van Eeden acknowledged there had been some real challenges at the St John’s Easter Festival, plus a tough derby against Paul Roos Gym in Stellenbosch at the start of the second term.
“We’ve let ourselves down by starting slowly and that, of course, put us down on the scoreboard, chasing the game,” the coach said.
“Though we’ve done well at getting back into the game, we have to start better, especially in the first 20 minutes and then we need to build on that.”
Grey got a boost at the weekend by finally getting the better of Dale College after a tough arm-wrestle.
The side will be fired up to continue that kind of form and Van Eeden said they were excited about being back on the Kolisi Field and trying to maintain the high standards previous Grey teams have set at their own festival.
“Definitely the boys understand that they have to leave the jersey in a better place than they found it and this goes hand-in-hand with continuing the good set of results the previous first XVs have accomplished.
“We up against two sides and who play different brands of rugby and it will be a great challenge for us.
“Westville have really picked up their rugby in the past five years and are a physical side, with exciting interplay among forwards and backs.
“SACS play a similar came to us, and they also have a strong history and the culture within their rugby programme is a proud one.
“We’ll have to make the right decisions and play in the correct areas against both of them.”
Naturally, Van Eeden backs his team as one of the sides to watch, but added that Pretoria Boys’ High and Jeppe had produced some excellent results this season “so I’m sure they will produce some really good entertainment”.
The scale of the festival keeps Grey High firmly on the country’s rugby sporting map and Van Eeden said they were looking forward to a “phenomenal time with 68 teams competing in the various age-groups”.
“This really is a big week for Grey and a massive amount of work has been done by director of sport, Mr Neil Bielby, and his team of 30 staff members,” he said.
“They do a great job and it’s a great advertisement for our institution, offering the players and management of the various teams a chance to forge lifelong relationships with opponents — it is something we are proud of.
“The annual Grey rugby festival and the Under-19 Hibbert Shield hockey will, as usual, deliver great rugby and hockey.
“The festivals cater for young and old, so come out and support the teams for what will be an exciting sporting weekend.”
The first team rugby fixtures are:
Thursday:
Kolisi Field: 9.10: Invitation XV v Pretoria Boys’; 10.25: Selborne v Brandwag; 11.45: Westville v Voortrekker Bethlehem; 12.55: Graeme v KES; 2.05: Queen’s v Jeppe; 3.25: Grey High v SACS
Pollock Oval: 9.10: Muir v Parktown; 10.25: Grey Under-16A v SACS Under-16A; 11.45: Nico Malan v St John’s; 12.55: Grey Unicorns v SACS 2nd; 2.05: Hudson Park v St Stithians
Saturday:
Kolisi Field: 9.10: Hudson Park v St John’s 10.25: Selborne v Jeppe; 11.45: Graeme College v Voortrekker Bethlehem; 12.55: SACS v Pretoria Boys’; 2.05: Queen’s v KES; 3.25: Grey High v Westville
Pollock Oval: 8am: Muir Under-16A v Voortrekker Bethlehem Under-16A; 9.10: Muir v St Stithians; 10.25: Queen’s 2nd v SACS 2nd; 11.45: Brandwag v Parktown; 12.55: Dale v Nico Malan; 2.05: Grey Unicorns v Despatch; 3.25: Invitation XV v Westering.
HeraldLIVE
Grey primed to start rugby festival on the right foot
Fans in store for thrilling action as 68 teams fight it out, with hosts taking on SACS and Westville
Image: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Grey High coach Bean van Eeden wants to see his team a lot more focused from the first whistle to avoid playing “catch-up rugby” when they host the Standard Bank Grey High Festival 2023 this week.
With an array of cracking showdowns on the cards, there will be plenty for spectators to get excited about as the host school take on SACS from Cape Town on Thursday and Durban outfit Westville on Saturday.
Hundreds of players from a total of 68 teams will be spread around the Grey High campus on the nearby Crusaders and Old Grey fields as matches involving teams in the Under-14 to Under-16 categories take place, as well as a few second teams.
Action on the Kolisi Field will kick off at 9.10am and the last match gets under way at 3.25pm.
In addition, the Hibbert Shield hockey tournament will take place from Thursday to Saturday, with 12 teams from around the country fighting it out for the top honours.
Grey’s rugby teams have had some mixed results in the first phase of the season and Van Eeden acknowledged there had been some real challenges at the St John’s Easter Festival, plus a tough derby against Paul Roos Gym in Stellenbosch at the start of the second term.
“We’ve let ourselves down by starting slowly and that, of course, put us down on the scoreboard, chasing the game,” the coach said.
“Though we’ve done well at getting back into the game, we have to start better, especially in the first 20 minutes and then we need to build on that.”
Grey got a boost at the weekend by finally getting the better of Dale College after a tough arm-wrestle.
The side will be fired up to continue that kind of form and Van Eeden said they were excited about being back on the Kolisi Field and trying to maintain the high standards previous Grey teams have set at their own festival.
“Definitely the boys understand that they have to leave the jersey in a better place than they found it and this goes hand-in-hand with continuing the good set of results the previous first XVs have accomplished.
“We up against two sides and who play different brands of rugby and it will be a great challenge for us.
“Westville have really picked up their rugby in the past five years and are a physical side, with exciting interplay among forwards and backs.
“SACS play a similar came to us, and they also have a strong history and the culture within their rugby programme is a proud one.
“We’ll have to make the right decisions and play in the correct areas against both of them.”
Naturally, Van Eeden backs his team as one of the sides to watch, but added that Pretoria Boys’ High and Jeppe had produced some excellent results this season “so I’m sure they will produce some really good entertainment”.
The scale of the festival keeps Grey High firmly on the country’s rugby sporting map and Van Eeden said they were looking forward to a “phenomenal time with 68 teams competing in the various age-groups”.
“This really is a big week for Grey and a massive amount of work has been done by director of sport, Mr Neil Bielby, and his team of 30 staff members,” he said.
“They do a great job and it’s a great advertisement for our institution, offering the players and management of the various teams a chance to forge lifelong relationships with opponents — it is something we are proud of.
“The annual Grey rugby festival and the Under-19 Hibbert Shield hockey will, as usual, deliver great rugby and hockey.
“The festivals cater for young and old, so come out and support the teams for what will be an exciting sporting weekend.”
The first team rugby fixtures are:
Thursday:
Kolisi Field: 9.10: Invitation XV v Pretoria Boys’; 10.25: Selborne v Brandwag; 11.45: Westville v Voortrekker Bethlehem; 12.55: Graeme v KES; 2.05: Queen’s v Jeppe; 3.25: Grey High v SACS
Pollock Oval: 9.10: Muir v Parktown; 10.25: Grey Under-16A v SACS Under-16A; 11.45: Nico Malan v St John’s; 12.55: Grey Unicorns v SACS 2nd; 2.05: Hudson Park v St Stithians
Saturday:
Kolisi Field: 9.10: Hudson Park v St John’s 10.25: Selborne v Jeppe; 11.45: Graeme College v Voortrekker Bethlehem; 12.55: SACS v Pretoria Boys’; 2.05: Queen’s v KES; 3.25: Grey High v Westville
Pollock Oval: 8am: Muir Under-16A v Voortrekker Bethlehem Under-16A; 9.10: Muir v St Stithians; 10.25: Queen’s 2nd v SACS 2nd; 11.45: Brandwag v Parktown; 12.55: Dale v Nico Malan; 2.05: Grey Unicorns v Despatch; 3.25: Invitation XV v Westering.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer