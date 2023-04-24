×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

EP move Kenyan clash from Gqeberha to Port Alfred

Coach said officials decided to take the game to the people

Premium
24 April 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

In a surprise move, EP Rugby bosses have opted to move Saturday’s Mzansi Challenge clash between the EP Elephants and the Kenyan Simbas from Gqeberha to Port Alfred.

The match had been scheduled to take place at the Adcock Stadium, but the EPRU management committee decided the game will be played at Port Alfred High School (kickoff 3pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court

Most Read