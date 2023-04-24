EP move Kenyan clash from Gqeberha to Port Alfred
Coach said officials decided to take the game to the people
In a surprise move, EP Rugby bosses have opted to move Saturday’s Mzansi Challenge clash between the EP Elephants and the Kenyan Simbas from Gqeberha to Port Alfred.
The match had been scheduled to take place at the Adcock Stadium, but the EPRU management committee decided the game will be played at Port Alfred High School (kickoff 3pm)...
EP move Kenyan clash from Gqeberha to Port Alfred
Coach said officials decided to take the game to the people
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
In a surprise move, EP Rugby bosses have opted to move Saturday’s Mzansi Challenge clash between the EP Elephants and the Kenyan Simbas from Gqeberha to Port Alfred.
The match had been scheduled to take place at the Adcock Stadium, but the EPRU management committee decided the game will be played at Port Alfred High School (kickoff 3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby