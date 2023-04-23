Lions end on a winning note but ...

The Lions found themselves in 'what if' territory on the United Rugby Championship points table after they completed their league commitments with a 50-35 victory over Zebre at Loftus Versfeld.
Having won half of their 18 league matches the Lions secured ninth place on the points table, tantalisingly just one place below the play-off spot. When they conduct a review of their campaign their fault lines won't be hard to find.
In this game too their defence left a lot to be desired and they disconcertingly finished their campaign with only Zebre having conceded more tries in the competition.
As expected though, on attack they were a force in this clash.
Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba masterfully pulled the strings, No8 Francke Horn typically punched holes, while flank Jaco Kriel trawled the tramlines to telling effect in his last professional rugby match. He was a bundle of effort and energy.
The Lions and Zebre traded more blows than highly-strung lightweights, especially in the opening half.
Porous defence
Poor defence in the final quarter stung the Lions at the death last week against Leinster, but this time the same affliction left them stunned from the outset.
Zebre broke the defensive line and hit left with ease allowing left-wing Simone Gesi to dot down from their first attack.
Nohamba, a player who has played with increasing assurance this season, provided another example of why he is widely considered the form scrumhalf in the country.
His confidence is in the stratosphere and when opportunity presents itself overtly or otherwise, he is ready to pounce. His first try came on the back of superb scrum, while his fellow backs created a much needed diversion.
Later in the half his skip pass beyond two teammates created space which created a massive gap for right-wing Rabz Maxwane down the left flank. By the time he was confronted he had options, but he chose to go left to his wing partner Edwill van der Merwe who rounded off a superb upfield sweep.
Momentum shift
The visitors found some momentum and after good build-up work between fullback Jacopo Trulla and flyhalf Tiff Eden, Gesi was the beneficiary as he scored his second and third try.
It meant Zebre held a three-point lead with halftime looming, but the Lions rectified that when an unedifying cross-kick from Louw somehow rolled through the legs of Zebre right-wing Kobus van Wyk allowing Van der Merwe to score.
Quan Horn handed the Lions an even bigger cushion after the siren. Referee Ben Whitehouse, who has emerged as one of the more effective communicators in his field spotted a no-arms tackle in the build-up to that try which resulted in a yellow card for flanker Guido Volpe.
The second half followed more or less a similar pattern.
Scorers
Lions (50) — Tries: Sanele Nohamba (2), Edwill van der Merwe (2), Jaco Kriel, Quan Horn, Andries Coetzee, Rynhardt Rijnsburger. Conversions: Nohamba (5).
Zebre (35) — Tries: Simone Gesi (3) Jacopo Trulla, Juan Pitinari. Conversions: Eden Tiff (2). Penalties: Eden (2).
Rugby
Lions end on a winning note but ...
They are left just outside the play-off places in the URC
Sports reporter
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
The Lions found themselves in 'what if' territory on the United Rugby Championship points table after they completed their league commitments with a 50-35 victory over Zebre at Loftus Versfeld.
Having won half of their 18 league matches the Lions secured ninth place on the points table, tantalisingly just one place below the play-off spot. When they conduct a review of their campaign their fault lines won't be hard to find.
In this game too their defence left a lot to be desired and they disconcertingly finished their campaign with only Zebre having conceded more tries in the competition.
As expected though, on attack they were a force in this clash.
Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba masterfully pulled the strings, No8 Francke Horn typically punched holes, while flank Jaco Kriel trawled the tramlines to telling effect in his last professional rugby match. He was a bundle of effort and energy.
The Lions and Zebre traded more blows than highly-strung lightweights, especially in the opening half.
Porous defence
Poor defence in the final quarter stung the Lions at the death last week against Leinster, but this time the same affliction left them stunned from the outset.
Zebre broke the defensive line and hit left with ease allowing left-wing Simone Gesi to dot down from their first attack.
Nohamba, a player who has played with increasing assurance this season, provided another example of why he is widely considered the form scrumhalf in the country.
His confidence is in the stratosphere and when opportunity presents itself overtly or otherwise, he is ready to pounce. His first try came on the back of superb scrum, while his fellow backs created a much needed diversion.
Later in the half his skip pass beyond two teammates created space which created a massive gap for right-wing Rabz Maxwane down the left flank. By the time he was confronted he had options, but he chose to go left to his wing partner Edwill van der Merwe who rounded off a superb upfield sweep.
Momentum shift
The visitors found some momentum and after good build-up work between fullback Jacopo Trulla and flyhalf Tiff Eden, Gesi was the beneficiary as he scored his second and third try.
It meant Zebre held a three-point lead with halftime looming, but the Lions rectified that when an unedifying cross-kick from Louw somehow rolled through the legs of Zebre right-wing Kobus van Wyk allowing Van der Merwe to score.
Quan Horn handed the Lions an even bigger cushion after the siren. Referee Ben Whitehouse, who has emerged as one of the more effective communicators in his field spotted a no-arms tackle in the build-up to that try which resulted in a yellow card for flanker Guido Volpe.
The second half followed more or less a similar pattern.
Scorers
Lions (50) — Tries: Sanele Nohamba (2), Edwill van der Merwe (2), Jaco Kriel, Quan Horn, Andries Coetzee, Rynhardt Rijnsburger. Conversions: Nohamba (5).
Zebre (35) — Tries: Simone Gesi (3) Jacopo Trulla, Juan Pitinari. Conversions: Eden Tiff (2). Penalties: Eden (2).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby