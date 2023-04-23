Elephants bite Bulldogs in Currie Cup derby battle
EP earn bragging rights over regional rivals with 43-27 victory
EP maintained their challenge for Currie Cup First Division honours when they powered their way to a 43-27 win over the Border Bulldogs in Buffalo City on Saturday.
It was a vital victory for the Elephants, who enjoyed the added satisfaction of emerging with bragging rights over their regional rivals at a packed Police Park...
Elephants bite Bulldogs in Currie Cup derby battle
EP earn bragging rights over regional rivals with 43-27 victory
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP maintained their challenge for Currie Cup First Division honours when they powered their way to a 43-27 win over the Border Bulldogs in Buffalo City on Saturday.
It was a vital victory for the Elephants, who enjoyed the added satisfaction of emerging with bragging rights over their regional rivals at a packed Police Park...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer