EP want to get back to winning ways, says Hermans
Elephants gunning to claim points against Leopards
EP want to get back to winning ways and avoid ring rustiness when they face the Leopards in a Currie Cup First Division rugby match in Despatch on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans says.
The men in red and black hoops will be desperate for the points on offer after slipping to third in the six-team log after losing their last match against the SWD Eagles in Riversdale...
EP want to get back to winning ways, says Hermans
Elephants gunning to claim points against Leopards
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
EP want to get back to winning ways and avoid ring rustiness when they face the Leopards in a Currie Cup First Division rugby match in Despatch on Saturday, Elephants manager Rafiek Hermans says.
The men in red and black hoops will be desperate for the points on offer after slipping to third in the six-team log after losing their last match against the SWD Eagles in Riversdale...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Rugby