Big guns enter Grand Challenge club rugby battle
Defending champions Progress keen to show they remain a force to be reckoned with
After a staggered start involving lower ranked teams in the opening rounds, the big guns will enter the fray when a full round of EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby matches are played on Saturday.
All eyes will be on defending champions Progress who kick of their campaign with an away match against Windvogel United, who were beaten by Trying Stars in their opening game in Group A...
