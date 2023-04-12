Woodridge rugby team unbeaten in Cornwall tournament

After playing only two matches this season, Woodridge’s first rugby team produced some good performances in the Independent Schools Rugby Festival hosted at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria at the weekend.
The first game against St Andrew’s School from Bloemfontein saw their forwards dominate play from the start, setting a good foundation from which the backline players could attack.
It did not take long for the team to cross the line, with the first try being scored by John Kirsten.
This gave the players the confidence they needed and there was some wonderful interplay between the forwards and backline players which allowed Jack McClure, Cwenga Ncapayi, Waydon Bopp, Ethan Scanlen, Buzwe Pango, Finn Will and Bukho Pantsi to score tries.
It was some of the best rugby played at the festival on that day as Woodridge walked away with a 50-0 victory.
VanGinkel Venter took the honours by being named man of the match.
In their second game, they faced hosts Cornwall Hill College, who were equally impressive and victorious on the opening day.
After a real tussle in the beginning, Woodridge gained some momentum and found themselves in their opponent’s 22.
Awarded a penalty, Woodridge opted to scrum and Cornwall had no reply to the power of the pack and after conceding three penalties the visitors decided to kick for goal.
Woodridge continued to play with confidence and they managed to control the game by kicking when necessary or keeping the ball in hand to produce some running rugby.
They impressed the spectators with their brand of rugby as Pantsi scored a hat-trick of tries, all under the poles, and he was deservedly named the man of the match.
Junaid Damons converted two tries and a penalty goal to make the final score to 24-17 in Woodridge’s favour.
The final match against Heronbridge College from Johannesburg was played on a wet and slippery field.
But the Woodridge forwards got stuck in and soon gained the upper hand, giving the backline front-foot ball to play with and they did not disappoint in another display of running rugby.
Tries were scored by Pango, McClure (2), Venter (2) and Damons as they romped to a 47-0 win.
Damons excelled from the kicking tee and this earned him the man of the match award.
Woodridge rugby team unbeaten in Cornwall tournament
Image: Supplied
