Progress pipped in dramatic Saldanha Super 8 rugby final
Progress were pipped 28-25 by Safcol after a titanic battle in the final of the Transnet Saldanha Super 8 Easter club rugby tournament on Monday.
The Kariega team were on attack in the final minutes of the clash, but the wild card team from Grabouw managed to hold on to deny the EPRU Grand Challenge champions victory...
