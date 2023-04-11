×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Progress pipped in dramatic Saldanha Super 8 rugby final

Premium
11 April 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Progress were pipped 28-25 by Safcol after a titanic battle in the final of the Transnet Saldanha Super 8 Easter club rugby tournament on Monday.

The Kariega team were on attack in the final minutes of the clash, but the wild card team from Grabouw managed to hold on to deny the EPRU Grand Challenge champions victory...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...

Most Read