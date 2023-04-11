“We produced a big effort, there was big fight, the guys really tried hard and left everything out on the field,” Powell said.
Individual errors and disallowed try prove costly for Sharks
Neil Powell bemoaned a disallowed try in the 60th minute that took the wind out of the Sharks’ sails in a pulsating Champions Cup quarterfinal against Toulouse on Saturday.
The star-laden French club ran away 54-20 victors but that scoreline was padded up by four tries in the last 10 minutes when the Sharks lost their legs — likely to have been the result of a protracted journey from Durban last week — and their spirit had been sapped too.
It was scrumhalf Grant Williams, who scored a stunning try in the first half thanks to a break from inside his own 22 by Curwin Bosch, that saw a potential second score written off, because of a forward pass that he threw earlier in the move.
“That try being disallowed for the forward pass was the turning point,” Powell, the Sharks’ director of rugby, said.
“If we scored that we could have got a bit of momentum, then tried to stay on top of them and finish strong in the game.”
The Sharks were 20-26 down at that point and absorbed a wave of Toulouse attacks early in the second half, doing well to keep them to just the one try by Tomas Ramos.
They responded well with a beautiful try of their own, thanks to another typically sublime pass from Lukhanyo Am that put fullback Boeta Chamberlain away, followed shortly afterwards by a penalty from Bosch.
The try was disallowed after repeated replays being shown on the big screen at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, where a partisan crowd kept the heat on English referee Karl Dickinson, baying at every infringement — perceived or real — by the visitors.
However, the officiating was not the primary reason for the Sharks’ defeat.
Toulouse were magnificent, combining the physicality of their forward play — with giant lock Emmanuel Meafou prominent — with dazzling backline conducted fluently by skipper Antoine Dupont.
“We produced a big effort, there was big fight, the guys really tried hard and left everything out on the field,” Powell said.
“We just made too many mistakes. In the knockout stages, it’s important to be really clinical and try to limit your team and individual mistakes.
“We weren’t as clinical as we would have hoped to be, especially for a knockout game, played away from home against a really good Toulouse team that understands what it takes to be successful in these types of competitions.”
Toulouse, the five-time champions of the competition, will head to Dublin to face Leinster in the semifinals in three weeks’ time.
The Sharks, who had placed a lot of emphasis on this tournament, making several big-name signings, return home to face Italian club Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night. — TimesLIVE
