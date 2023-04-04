Apart from boasting a number of Bok stars, Powell will also take confidence in some members of his technical team being familiar with the competition.
“This is the first year we are part of it, so we try to create a bit of the hype and culture around being part of the European Champions Cup,” Powell said.
“Luckily we have experience in our coaching staff. We have Yannick Bru who was involved with Toulouse when they won the European [Champions] Cup.
“There’s also Noel McNamara who was part of the academy at [four-time winners] Leinster, who [both] understand how much emphasis these teams put on the European Champions Cup.
“We have really tried to create the vibe and energy and almost a bit of a culture around this European Cup. But we know the closer you get to the final, the more difficult it’s going to be. You have to be clinical and disciplined.”
The Sharks will miss Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse after he suffered a shoulder injury against Munster.
TimesLIVE has learnt that Hendrikse was due to go under the knife on Monday.
Powell will also be hoping for good news on his lock duo of Eben Etzebeth and Emile van Heerden as they also picked up injuries on Saturday.
Sharks boss Powell asks for accuracy, discipline to win against Toulouse
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell has warned a high level of accuracy and discipline will be key for his men if they are to go past the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup.
After thumping Munster 50-35 in the last 16 on Saturday, the Springbok-laden Sharks face five-time winners Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday (4pm).
The French giants booked their place in the quarters beating the Bulls 33-9 in Toulouse on Sunday.
“We all know when you get to the knockout stages you have to be a lot more accurate,” Powell said.
“There's less room for mistakes and if you make mistakes the teams you are playing against will punish you for it. It’s going to be difficult.”
The Sharks have had an excellent run in the Champions Cup, beating Bordeaux (twice) and Harlequins in the pool stages and Munster in the knockouts. Going up against Toulouse, the most successful team in the competition, will be a sterner test for the men from Durban.
Apart from boasting a number of Bok stars, Powell will also take confidence in some members of his technical team being familiar with the competition.
“This is the first year we are part of it, so we try to create a bit of the hype and culture around being part of the European Champions Cup,” Powell said.
“Luckily we have experience in our coaching staff. We have Yannick Bru who was involved with Toulouse when they won the European [Champions] Cup.
“There’s also Noel McNamara who was part of the academy at [four-time winners] Leinster, who [both] understand how much emphasis these teams put on the European Champions Cup.
“We have really tried to create the vibe and energy and almost a bit of a culture around this European Cup. But we know the closer you get to the final, the more difficult it’s going to be. You have to be clinical and disciplined.”
The Sharks will miss Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse after he suffered a shoulder injury against Munster.
TimesLIVE has learnt that Hendrikse was due to go under the knife on Monday.
Powell will also be hoping for good news on his lock duo of Eben Etzebeth and Emile van Heerden as they also picked up injuries on Saturday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer