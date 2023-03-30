Plan to drastically cut size of EPRU Grand Challenge
Log positions at the end of 2023 season will determine who makes the cut
Plans are on the table to drastically cut the number of teams playing in the top tier EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition next season, EP official Phillip Joseph has said.
There are currently 32 teams playing in EP’s top league, but that number will be reduced in 2024...
Plan to drastically cut size of EPRU Grand Challenge
Log positions at the end of 2023 season will determine who makes the cut
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Plans are on the table to drastically cut the number of teams playing in the top tier EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition next season, EP official Phillip Joseph has said.
There are currently 32 teams playing in EP’s top league, but that number will be reduced in 2024...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer