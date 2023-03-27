×

Rugby

Police lay down law in thrilling Super 14 final

Fired-up East London side tame hometown favourites Kruisfontein in Humansdorp showdown

27 March 2023
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

A  fired-up EL Police side laid down the law when they tamed hometown favourites Kruisfontein United 45-38 in a nail-biting EC Super 14 club rugby final that went down to the wire in Humansdorp on Saturday.

Undeterred by the capacity “Purple Force” home crowd who packed  the Sports Complex field, the Bobbies registered a 10th consecutive match win in the tournament  to claim the glittering trophy...

