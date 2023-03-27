Police lay down law in thrilling Super 14 final
Fired-up East London side tame hometown favourites Kruisfontein in Humansdorp showdown
A fired-up EL Police side laid down the law when they tamed hometown favourites Kruisfontein United 45-38 in a nail-biting EC Super 14 club rugby final that went down to the wire in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Undeterred by the capacity “Purple Force” home crowd who packed the Sports Complex field, the Bobbies registered a 10th consecutive match win in the tournament to claim the glittering trophy...
Police lay down law in thrilling Super 14 final
Fired-up East London side tame hometown favourites Kruisfontein in Humansdorp showdown
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
A fired-up EL Police side laid down the law when they tamed hometown favourites Kruisfontein United 45-38 in a nail-biting EC Super 14 club rugby final that went down to the wire in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Undeterred by the capacity “Purple Force” home crowd who packed the Sports Complex field, the Bobbies registered a 10th consecutive match win in the tournament to claim the glittering trophy...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby