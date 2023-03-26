Missed tackles prove costly for Elephants, says Hermans
By George Byron - 26 March 2023
Missed tackles and a loss of focus after their opponents were reduced to 14 men proved costly for EP’s Elephants when they were beaten 36-23 by the SWD Eagles in a Currie Cup First Division match on Saturday.
Though EP enjoyed a 23-10 halftime lead, they lost control of the game against an SWD outfit playing with 14 men after a red card in Riversdale...
