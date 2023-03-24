After several weeks of thrills and spills, the Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby competition reaches a climax when Kruisfontein host East London Police in the final at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp on Saturday.
Eastern Province’s Kruisfontein have never won the competition and they will be hoping to provide their “Purple Army” of loyal supporters with some long-awaited silverware.
Border’s Bobbies are two-time previous winners of the crown so they too will have much at stake as they chase a third title.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we get the opinions of Kruisfontein coach Frank Domingo and EL Police president Bonga Mtunjani ahead the much-anticipated community showdown.
LISTEN | Coaches give final thoughts ahead of Super 14 final
Image: SUPPLIED
