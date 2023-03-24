Kruisfontein will put bodies on line in final, says Domingo
Home side gears up for brutal battle for supremacy with in-form East London Police
Kruisfontein United’s players will put their bodies on the line when they fight to make history by winning the Eastern Cape Super 14 club rugby title for the first time on Saturday, coach Frank Domingo says.
Standing in Kruisfontein’s way are an in-form East London Police outfit who have swept all before them during an impressive unbeaten run which has carried them to the final in style...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
